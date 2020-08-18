When I moved to Texas from Seattle, there were social and environmental changes that stood out to me right off the bat. First and foremost, the heat here is brutal. As someone who’s never lived in a house with air conditioning — we just never needed it — I soon realized what it feels like to step outside and immediately be damp from humidity.
I noticed kind gestures of politeness. People held the door open for me. They said hello to me on the street. And they weren’t walking quickly, eyes glued to their phone, with little regard for other pedestrians.
But some differences have stuck out to more than better manners and heat advisories. If you look at my picture, you can see I look white. But my last name is a pretty dead giveaway that I’m Japanese. And people here love to comment on it.
I’ve been asked “What are you?” and “Where did you come from?,” to which I respond: “I’m human and I moved here from Seattle.” But I know that’s not the answer most people are looking for. I’ve even been asked why my eyes don’t “look all slanty.” It’s tiring to explain my identity, or avoid doing so altogether. Compared to what many mixed people who aren’t white-passing go through, this is nothing. But that doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating or draining.
Then there was the most blatant display of insensitivity: the Paris Rodeo. I attended to report on a night full of friendly competition and displays of practice and skill, but about halfway through, I almost left.
The rodeo clown opened one of his jokes by saying he had run into an “Oriental man” in the parking lot. After hearing the offensive and outdated term used to describe people of my heritage, I felt a knot form in my stomach as I knew it was only going downhill from there. He then proceeded to impersonate three different Asian men using an accent akin to Mickey Rooney in “Breakfast at Tiffanys.” And the crowd cheered and cheered.
As I teared up, thinking that this caricature of people with my background is what people here actually think of my family, I looked around for any other person who might understand. I wanted to lock eyes with someone to share the hurt and anger I felt. But I didn’t see anyone. I know it was one small moment of the night, but I don’t think I’ll be coming back next year.
I don’t really mind explaining my last name to people here when they’re curious, but a little more sensitivity couldn’t hurt either.
