Violence against Asian Americans is on the rise. But it’s been happening for a while.
In January, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, a Thai elder, died two days after being aggressively shoved to the ground in San Francisco. Mere days later, a 91-year-old Asian man in Chinatown in Oakland, California, was also attacked. A week ago, gruesome images of a Flilpino man who had been slashed across the face in a New York subway circled the internet.
These are just a few of the incidences. In the last two weeks alone, at least 18 crimes against Asian Americans were recorded by authorities in Oakland alone. The spike in attacks against Asian Americans prompted Oakland police to up patrol numbers during the Lunar New Year, a Chinese holiday, which fell on last Friday.
While the Asian community in Oakland may have been spared more violence over the weekend, nonprofit organizations have documented a shocking rise in crimes against Asian Americans since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, an organization dedicated to ending crimes directed at Asian Americans, has recorded more than 3,000 crimes directed at the Asian community since Covid-19 began to break out across the country.
While it can’t be empirically proven, many organizations and members of the Asian community have stepped up to say they believe the hateful words and violent actions directed at Asian Americans have been due to anti-Asian sentiments fomented by rhetoric that blamed the Asian community for Covid-19.
Terms like “the China virus” or “kung flu” only helped this baseless blame and hate fester and now it seems to be rearing its ugly head toward some of the most vulnerable members of any community: elders.
Let it be clear, there is no correlation between members of the Asian community and the spread of Covid-19. And there is no excuse for violence against anyone. Right now I’m praying for the families of victims and wishing them healing and strength in this new Lunar New Year. May the rest of 2021 be safer for everyone.
