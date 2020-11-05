The news anchors, with nothing but dead air to fill, kept talking and talking and talking, most of it projection nonsense.
“If this county turns out, it will be for Trump.”
“If this precinct does go blue, then Biden will carry the state.”
It was back and forth, back and forth, speculation after speculation, often without any justification of why they think that, and it was enough to give me a headache, which I woke up with on Wednesday morning, thank you very much, just like most of America. It was an election night hangover, and I didn’t have anything stronger than ginger herbal tea.
And over and over again, the news anchors counseled patience for this election, something I have never heard on election night.
The truth is most media members follow preliminary results, coupled with exit polling and a few other factors to “call” the election for one candidate or another, often with 10% or less of precincts reporting, which is a kind of careless practice, especially this year. We, as a nation, are too used to “instant” results.
A particularly egregious example is pollsters calling Hawaii for Biden at midnight Tuesday — this is according to my editor, Klark Byrd, since I had already left the office — with absolutely 0% of polling places reporting. Eventually, the numbers did reflect a Biden win for the state, but still, that’s absolutely crazy. Maybe they had excellent exit polling numbers, I don’t know, but we, as a nation, have got to stop projecting like this.
It’s not good for us, and it sets weird expectations that might not bear out. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was projected for the presidency by most major media outlets. Everyone expected her to win, and she did win the popular vote, but not the Electoral College, and so Donald Trump became our president. Tuesday night I know I had flashbacks to the 2016 election, and even a few to the 2000 election, with George W. Bush against Al Gore, only without all the hanging chad/dimpled chad nonsense. Voters can and do throw curveballs, which is why it’s important to wait until all the votes are counted.
What happens most of the time is, a few days later, after everything has been counted, quite often the projections are correct, maybe a slight adjustment here or there in the numbers, but overall correct, and everyone goes on with things.
Here in the newsroom, and newsrooms around the county, on elections nights we order pizza and settle in for a long night, refreshing the state election websites again and again and again, watching and waiting to report what’s happening. Klark and Julia Furukawa manned the breaking election posts, inputting data as we received it, while I made phone calls and trolled the web for area results not on the Texas Secretary of State’s election site. And, of course, we had the TV on with newscasters and their predictions, multiple national news websites opened in several different tabs.
And we’re still waiting, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just really stressful. In earlier times, like before the telegraph was invented, people had to wait weeks for the elections results. We will know in a day or two, which isn’t as bad as we think. I, personally, feel better knowing that every vote is counted and that every vote does count. In Texas, we often take the assumptions for granted, assuming our vote doesn’t matter. Not in this election.
And so we wait.
