Forty-one percent, that is the difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between a local school district that required facemasks and one that didn’t — until Wednesday, the first full day that the mask requirement was dropped due to a restraining order.
The restraining order against Paris ISD’s dress code was granted by Lamar County District Judge Wes Tidwell on Tuesday at the request of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is on a tear against Texas school districts in Covid-19 hot spots that issued mask requirements. Some 85 school districts and six counties have instituted mask mandates of some kind in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban — citing the need to protect schoolchildren too young to get the vaccine amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19, The Texas Tribune reported.
Paxton’s zeal for attacking public school systems is fascinating given his apparant lack of interest in enforcing Abbott’s executive orders in 2020 limiting capacity in businesses and other venues.
But let’s look at the data between Paris ISD, which required masks, and North Lamar ISD, which does not. The districts are similar in that they both serve Paris, which is arguably the warmest of Lamar County’s Covid-19 hot spots. They differ in that North Lamar also serves a higher number of rural students, which lends itself to less spread of the disease, as evidenced by the county’s two other, more rural school districts, Chisum and Prairiland ISDs, while Paris ISD serves the more metropolitan student population, which has lent itself to greater Covid-19 spread, as evidenced by higher active case numbers in more densely populated areas.
Through Wednesday afternoon, North Lamar reported 181 total cases, that’s active and recovered, between both students and staff while Paris ISD reported 106 total cases. In both school systems, student cases outnumbered staff cases. At North Lamar, student cases totaled 150. At Paris ISD, student cases totaled 99.
This is not to say North Lamar has done anything wrong — the school district has continued to encourage masking, hand washing, social distancing and other guidelines approved by local public health authorities. It merely illustrates the difference mask-wearing makes when all parties in enclosed environments wear a mask.
No matter the outcome of the legal back-and-forth between local and state officials, remember that Abbott has pushed the message that it is time for Texans to take “personal responsibility” in the fight against Covid-19. That responsibility involves listening to our public and local health officials — the ones who will be treating you if you fall ill to the disease, not the ones you find on Facebook or a Google search rabbit holes — so we don’t overwhelm our medical capabilities.
Masks, other guidelines and vaccines are all ways to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19 and potentially suffering its long-term effects, up to and including death. None of them are 100% effective on their own, but they’re the only weapons we’ve got in this fight.
Klark Byrd
