Happy birthday, Ozella Lilly! We hope your epic 100th birthday on Wednesday was a day of joy and love that you’ll remember for years to come.
It was a joy and pleasure to join Mrs. Lilly at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where a parade of friends and family cruised by in decorated vehicles to celebrate her milestone birthday. There were smiles and laughter, and shouts of praise and joy as Mrs. Lilly’s loved ones reminded her that she is missed in their lives during the age of Covid-19 restrictions.
Being able to share in Mrs. Lilly’s day was a much needed break for us too. The near-constant barrage of virus-related news, which is virtually all-encompassing at this point, is exhausting, and with the pandemic affecting everything from the economy to recreation, reporting on it is beginning to feel like a game of “Whac-A-Mole.”
Everyone is tired of Covid-19 and the restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus so as to not overwhelm our health care systems, reporters included. That’s why our staff empathizes so well when someone calls to say, “I’m tired of this virus. Why don’t you report on something else then?” We’d love to, and we are jumping at every chance to do it — Tuesday’s front page story on the Boys and Girls Club efforts to stay open and connected with area youth; Sunday’s story on the summer swim season and personnel at the city pool; July 12’s story on Impact Church members’ annual day of community service; and July 12’s Living section story on Phyllis Brumley’s canning hobby.
It’s a simple fact that virus-related news will keep coming, especially as the start of the school year draws close. Even then, it won’t be the only story happening in our communities. Give us a call. Send an email to editor@theparisnews.com. Together, we can beat the virus fatigue by sharing stories of triumph, change and success.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.