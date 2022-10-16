As some of y’all may have heard, I am the new managing editor of The Paris News and Paris Life magazine. I began work on Thursday and I am getting settled in quickly.
There is more information about me in a front page story of today’s issue, but I wanted to introduce myself to readers and the community via my new personal column, Forward Motion.
I am very excited to join the team here at The Paris News, a group of veteran journalists and younger talented reporters who care about the region, city and Lamar County. While I may be new to Paris and Northeast Texas, I am not a newbie to the Lone Star state.
For nearly four years, I was a regional editor and senior reporter at The Houston Chronicle. Based in The Woodlands, I was in charge of all coverage of Southern Montgomery County, The Woodlands and Shenandoah. Prior to that job, I also worked at a hyper-local business journal publication in Katy, Texas. Those two jobs are among many during my 25-year career as a professional newspaper journalist.
The opportunity to relocate to a new part of this great state was attractive to me, as is working for a great parent company - Southern Newspapers, Inc.— which has deep roots in Texas newspapers, and also owns many iconic and historic papers across the state. The company is committed to responsible, fair and impactful journalism while also serving and uplifting the communities its papers are located in. I am humbled they’ve decided to add me to their local team.
As for me, my personal background is diverse and varied, with many experiences that have shaped me as a person and newspaper editor. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, I’ve worked at newspapers in seven different states — a career path that has allowed me the chance to see, live in and learn about how great the United States of America is.
Paris has a deep, rich history filled with people, issues, incidents and impact that has been felt in the Texoma region, as well as the entirety of Texas and the wider nation. That history has both positive and negative elements, all of which continue to shape the city and county as America moves into the future.
My first goal as managing editor is simple: to learn as much as possible about you, our readers, and the City of Paris and Lamar County. My main goal aside from that learning curve is to continue to bring residents great, hyper-local community journalism and reporting. We will be factual, fair and accurate in our reporting while also seeking to tell all sides of every story we come across. I firmly believe newspapers have immense power for both good, and bad, and with that power comes a critical need for responsible, fair coverage.
For y’all, I have one humble request: tell me about you, this town and the county. I want to learn about the region from those who know it best — y’all.
I am a phone call or email “away,” and would love to hear your ideas and comments. I look forward to meeting as many of you in person as possible, too. For now, thank you for welcoming me into the community.
Jeff Forward is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or jeff. forward@theparisnews.com. His column is published on Sunday.
