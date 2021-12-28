As the years pass, we never forget our first friends outside of family. I know I haven’t forgotten about any of mine. Lost track of some of them, sure, but not forgotten about them.
In kindergarten, Bubba Coussou and I bonded when we found out we liked to snack on LePage paste while turning construction paper into works of art our parents would enjoy for several minutes.
In second grade, R.W. Wilkerson was my best bud and giving our second-grade teacher a hard time was a favorite pastime.
But it was in third grade I met probably my best childhood friend. My first memory of our friendship was when we were playing kickball at Pietzsch Elementary. I was the pitcher and I rolled one to Olean Bean. He kicked it and the ball slammed into my face. I was running around yelling, “I can’t see, I can’t see.” And that tickled everyone, except me, but after my vision came back, I laughed, too, with Jearl re-creating my running around.
That same year, Jearl was performing an early form of flirting; he pulled a girl’s hair and she hollered. The teacher demanded to know who committed the atrocity; the room remained quiet. So, I said it was a new kid in class, who had told us at recess he only had one lung and once lived in Greenland. I figured he deserved to be punished for trying to impress us by lying about once living in Greenland. I figured no one lives in Greenland.
Those elementary years, I stayed over at Jearl’s a lot for weekend sleepovers. One I vividly remember involved his pet rabbit. One night we took the rabbit into his bedroom so we could continue playing with it. We were having a grand time chasing the rabbit around the room and bouncing with it on the bed until Mrs. Lee caught us and made it clear that we should get that rabbit back where it belonged and leave it there.
We did, but that night we snuck back out to the pen and brought the rabbit back to play. After a bit, we quietly took it back. When I was getting into bed, I noticed that my side was wet. The rabbit, we figured. It was decided it would be dry in the morning and that I would sleep on the floor with a pillow. In the morning, Mrs. Lee wondered why I was on the floor and why the bed was wet. Jearl said David peed on the bed last night. Mrs. Lee felt my pajamas and asked why they were dry. We were busted, but Mrs. Lee laughed about it, sort of.
There was another time a bunch of us were at the fair. Jearl, Randy and I got on the Rocket, which was metal cars hooked together that went about 900 mph in a circle. Not long into the ride Randy, who was a large child, was pressed against one of my legs, I was tiny at the time. I was hitting on his back yelling get off of me and he groaned back, “I can’t move.” Jearl was howling with laughter.
Another time he laughed out loud was when Coach Bingham tied my leg to the chair in class to keep me from walking back to Jearl’s desk for an unauthorized conference with him.
We rode our bikes all over South Park and sliding down the high school fire escapes both the second floor one and the three story one was a favorite weekend adventure.
He moved to Sharpstown, the summer between ninth and 10th grades, and I lost track of him until 2017 when I found him on Facebook.
His birthday would have been today, but he died in 2019.
I think about him often and his asking me a million different times: “Will you do something?”
What, I would always ask.
“Something you would do if you’re my friend,” he’d answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.