Winter is just a few weeks away, and as the state learned in February, it can be a particularly harsh and deadly time of the year. February’s winter storm left millions without power for days in freezing weather and caused the deaths of 700 Texans, The Texas Tribune reported. It also led to legislation that requires weatherization of the state’s electricity generation infrastructure.
There’s a little problem with that — the bill lawmakers passed allows natural gas companies to opt out of the weatherization process if they don’t voluntarily declare themselves to be “critical infrastructure” with the state, according to the Tribune.
Texas senators were furious Tuesday when they learned natural gas companies won’t have to weatherize before this winter. There’s no one to blame except themselves — they approved the legislation that Gov. Greg Abbott signed.
If it seems like it makes no sense to have created this loophole, that’s because it doesn’t. The Tribune reported that Vistra Corp., the state’s largest power generation company, is weatherizing its infrastructure, but it relies heavily on buying natural gas from other companies to fuel its power plants. Although some played politics with the outage, attempting to place blame on the state’s renewable energy sources, natural gas powered plants played a major role, especially as natural gas lines froze.
“So you’re weatherizing your plants, but your fuel supply is not?” Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, asked Vistra senior vice president Amanda Frazier during Tuesday’s hearing.
“It’s an enormous concern of ours,” Frazier said.
It should be an enormous concern of every Texan.
Given how politically powerful natural gas companies, and their regulators, are, it should come as little surprise they escaped mostly unscathed during the regular legislative session. But this loophole shows just how dangerous these close relationships can be — if Texas is hit with another Arctic blast this winter, what’s to prevent another days-long outage and more deaths?
It’s too late for senators to be upset now. All we can do is hope the winter of 2021-22 is kinder to Texas than the winter of 2020-21.
Klark Byrd
