My wife and I went to Love Civic Center on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for our first Covid-19 vaccination shot. The courtesy and assistance was outstanding, particularly in light of the news reports of bad experiences in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. All of the volunteers were were helpful and courteous. We were finished with the various stations and 15-minute wait and back at our car to leave at 10 a.m.
Kudos to all the volunteers, especially those who braved the cold to direct traffic in the parking lot. Thanks to all!
Mike and Gail Kennedy
Powderly
