If you’ve been paying attention, you might have noticed that October was a very dry month around these parts.
According to local records, collected and written out each day, here at the newspaper office, and confirmed by a quick Google search, October is usually quite wet in Paris, Texas. An unofficial count made some years back by a former managing editor, who spent hours poring over the graphs we use to collect the weather data every day, the average rainfall for Paris, going back to before the turn of the last century is jut a tad above 5 inches. He noted that the wettest October up to that time was 17.65 inches in 1954.
This year, October has seen a scant 1.82 inches of rain in Paris.
During the entire first two weeks of October this year, no rain fell at all in Paris, before a measly 0.01 inch of rain fell on Oct. 15. It would be another full week before it would rain again, and then it was another miniscule amount — 0.01 inch.
All of the rest of the rain that has fallen in October this year, fell in four consecutive days, Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, and very little indeed at that — 1.8 inches.
Last year, 2019, in October, a whole 5 inches was recorded.
Looking at most of the sources I have at hand, October is the third wettest month of the year here in Paris, ranked over only by May, with 5.9 inches and September, with 4.8 inches.
The experts say, on average, we will get 47 inches of rain each year in these parts, 9 inches above the average rainfall for the whole United States.
Last year, by the records we keep in this office, Paris got 60.24 inches of rain, well above the yearly average.. As of the last day of October of this year, we have about 13.54 inches of rain to go to match that, but only 0.30 of an inch to match the average amount of rainfall the experts claim.
The rule of thumb — the notes made by the now-retired managing editor with more patience than I have, as well as a distinct love of calculation — says that November’s average is about 4.7 inches of rain and December’s average is more than half that — 2.07 inches. The internet says November and December rains here should come in at 3.9 inches and 3.3 inches, respectively, so that pretty much evens out, I’d say.
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the folks who oversee all things weather-ish in this country, says Texas is now experiencing exceptional to extreme drought conditions out in the far western reaches of the state, extending from the Big Bend area to the middle of the panhandle, with severe drought conditions feathering away from the really dry zones. However, as of Oct. 29, just about none of the counties in Northeast Texas, including Lamar County, are counted as being under drought conditions.
It’s just been unusually dry around here, that’s all. It’s just one more bit of the weirdness that is 2020, I guess.
