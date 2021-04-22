I am writing this letter in support of the proposed bond issues for North Lamar.
I served as a trustee for the North Lamar ISD for 13 years, and I still have a desire to see the district advance and improve in every aspect of the educational experience for our students.
The needs currently before the public in the bond issues were already needs when I was on the board (1996-2009). The needs have been pushed down the road much longer than I would have liked.
To those who only vote their pocketbook, I would point out that North Lamar ISD has historically been in the lowest 10% of the state of Texas for cost per student per year. The property tax rate for residents of North Lamar ISD has historically been among the lowest in the state. Even if all of the bond issues passed, North Lamar ISD would just move to the middle of the pack of our region in property tax assessments.
I am not fond of increased taxes anymore than anyone else, however, I remain committed to providing North Lamar ISD students with a safe, functional and up to date environment and resources to maximize their learning and educational experience. While I am far more focused on classroom experiences and band/music opportunities, I acknowledge that there is much to learn from participation in athletics. Having competed in sports throughout my school years, I still benefit from lessons learned in athletics.
I therefore am asking all who are eligible to vote in the North Lamar ISD election to join me in supporting all of the proposed bond issues. The needs are glaring, and our students deserve for us to give them the requisite environment to achieve their maximum potential. Thank you for your consideration and voter participation in this most important bond issue.
Again, I urge you to support all of the proposed bond issues so that North Lamar can again reclaim being a district that doesn’t have to apologize to any student or student’s parents for the opportunities afforded their students.
God bless you as we strive together to promote the next generation to excellence.
