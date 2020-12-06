I find it amusing and quite disingenuous for Casey Campbell (“I pledge allegiance ... to the Republic for which it stands,” Nov. 24) to use the Pledge of Allegiance as justification for essentially attacking freedom of speech, a freedom enshrined in our Constitution, on the part of independent news media publicizing the obvious fact that Joe Biden is the president-elect.
But first, a little history. Campbell might be surprised to learn that the first draft of the pledge was written by Francis Bellamy, a “Christian socialist,” in 1892. The pledge initially did not include “of the United States of America,” which was added in 1923, nor did it include the phrase “under God,” which was added in 1954. It is not enshrined in the Constitution or any other founding document. The term “republic” simply means a government without a king, monarch or hereditary aristocracy. It means government by the public or democracy and rule by the majority.
I was not among those who considered President Donald Trump’s election illegitimate because he did, in fact, win, thanks to the archaic Electoral College, despite losing the popular, democratic vote by over 3 million votes. The Electoral College was created by the founders as a compromise to protect the interests of the wealthy, just as was the case for the provision that slaves would be counted as 3/5 of person for purposes of apportionment, even though they couldn’t vote. In addition to the role of the Electoral College in giving Trump the presidency, there is absolutely no doubt for many that Russian interference in the election contributed to Trump’s win.
For Campbell to complain that Democratic Party objections to Trump’s meritless and unprecedented claims of widespread voting irregularities and his refusal to concede amounts to “widespread, unsubstantiated impeachment of our system” is equally ridiculous since it is Trump who is attempting to subvert the democratic process. Clearly, the judicial system and the various state electoral agencies quickly found no basis for Trump’s claims almost from the beginning as is attested by the fact that out of over 30 court cases brought by his lawyers, only one passed judicial muster and was of little consequence. This time Trump lost the popular election by nearly three times the amount of votes in 2016’s difference, and Biden won the Electoral College by the same margin as Trump in 2016. There is little chance that Trump will concede no matter how overwhelming the evidence that he lost, nor will he accept that the legal process he relied on to perpetrate his fantasy has consistently ruled against him.
The results of the 2020 election show a clear case of buyer’s remorse by a historic margin. The public has chosen an ethical, compassionate, experienced leader to restore a sense of normalcy instead of the chaos of the Trump years. If, four years from now, the public chooses a different man or woman to lead us, be they Democrat or Republican, we can hope that the newly elected president will respect the Constitution and the spirit of the law as I know Joe Biden will.
