Today is the “Day of Infamy,” as it was called by President Franklin D. Roosevelt one day after more than 2,400 Americans died and almost 2,000 were wounded in action as Japan threw all its might into knocking out the American naval fleet at Pearl Harbor.
That attack happened 80 years ago today, meaning most Americans have no personal memory of it. What memories they have may come from the stories of family members who were either there or remember where they were and what they were doing at the time of the attack.
But Dec. 7, 1941, is a day we should not ever forget.
The Pearl Harbor attack brought us full-force into World War II, and many other Americans lost their lives, perhaps because of that devastating attack.
When World War II was over, most of the men and women who were called to duty and survived the massive battles came home in silence, not willing or interested in bringing the war stories home.
But Pearl Harbor was on our own soil, and Americans quickly heard the horrors of the sneak attack.
Today is a day Americans should stop and consider our nation has twice been surprised and twice has been unprepared to prevent major tragedies.
Remembering Pearl Harbor helps the nation be aware and always prepared.
Take a moment to remember the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day, and in the following days.
Our freedom is in no way free. It may be 80 years ago, but the lesson is the same.
Pearl Harbor is, as said by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “a date that will live in infamy,” so must we keep it in mind to help us to remember to be sure and safe.
The Paris News Editorial Board
