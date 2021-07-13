It never ceases to amaze me just how much stuff gets sent to me over the internet here at the newspaper office. Well, not always to me, personally; but I check the general address for the editorial department about — roughly — a jillion times a day, everytime something arrives and trips that little red dot to show up on the screen and catches my eye. The vast amount of email we get here is of absolutely no practical use to us in putting out the community newspaper for Paris, and Lamar County.
But it can be highly entertaining.
The latest thing that pushed my “Oh, good grief, what is this all about” button came from someone at the Freethought Society concerning the opening of — and I kid you not — a virtual friggatriskaidekaphobia treatment center, set for Friday, Aug. 13, one month from today.
What, pray tell, I hear you asking, is friggatriskaidekaphobia?
Friggatriskaidekaphobia is a mashup of Old Norse and ancient Greek that is translatable as “fear of ‘Friday the 13th.’”
I have no idea how many people have heard of the term “triskaidekaphobia,” but that is a term taken from the Greek language that means “fear of [the number] 13.” People with this condition avoid the number 13, and believe it to be an unlucky or psychically harmful number. These folks will often go to extremes to avoid any mention or proximity of anything having to do with the number 13, often to the point that their lives are disrupted to some extent.
The experts have gone to great lengths to explain where this mania comes from — it seems to stem from old Norse mythology about a malevolent god who crashed a dinner party and ended up convincing some other gods to shoot arrows into one another. It has corollaries to the Last Supper, it seems, and the popular histories are full of examples of people being waylaid horribly by all sorts of things related to “13.”
“Friggatriskaidekaphobia” comes from pasting the word “Frigga” to the original term.
In old Norse/Germanic mythology, Frigg is the wife of Odin, the ruler of all the old Norse/Germanic deities. She is associated with marriage, prophecy, clairvoyance and motherhood, as all the wives of all the most powerful gods usually are. Her name evolved to become the “Fri” in Friday — “Frigg’s Day” — hence the term to be found above.
If I were Frigg, I’d be a bit miffed about all this etymological juggling. Nothing I can find about the mythological lady indicates she had anything overtly to do with bad luck or malicious intentions at family meals that would justify having her name maligned in this way.
This leads me back to the Freethought Society and its email, which is chock full of information on the “virtual treatment center.” It’s basically a free Zoom meeting with a Frank Sinatra impersonator singing songs about superstitions, a fake fortune teller and a program called “The Curse of Magical Thinking.”
This organization is described as one that “promotes freedom of thought, expression and choice and advocates for the separation of religion and government,” and they’ve been around since 1915. I had not heard of it, but I do approve of its basic tenets, for the most part.
What I do not understand is how it thinks it can “treat” superstition with songs and scam artists. Superstition is born of fear and ignorance, and a person’s reliance on “Well, that’s what I’ve always been told,” instead of employing rational thought and using one’s higher brain function to learn what is true in this world, and not just blindly accepting what people tell you is true. These freethought folks need to find better ways to get their message out, not frittering around on the internet and sending out silly emails.
