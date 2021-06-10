From the first time I stood, at age 6, with my dad and grandad watching their first load of cows walk onto the pasture, I was in love. I loved the cattle business. And since that time, there have always been cattle in my life.
I grew up checking and feeding cattle with my dad. The three older brothers were pretty ho hum about ranching. Not me. I was happiest there.
When Thomas and I married, it wasn’t long before Dad had an orphan calf that needed bottle raising. And that was the first cow Thomas and I ever owned together.
Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about cattle. It’s not as simple as “put cattle on grass, they have babies and make money.” Oh, no, it’s not. It’s a complicated, demanding and hard life. It’s also one of the most rewarding lives.
We no longer make a living from cattle. We have a small herd, but we love still having them.
Now baby calves are pretty trusting. The first few days, our Hereford, Hereford-Saler or Hereford-Angus crosses will wobble up to humans, nibble at fingers or even follow us around. Their mamas are gentle and only a little bit concerned about their newborns.
Then, in a few weeks, they form the little “calf gangs” that run together, fighting, chasing and playing. At about that time, if they need their vaccinations, it’s a whole different situation. I’ve said for years working calves is similar to trying to catch popcorn while it’s popping. Load the chute with babies and the bucking, bawling and kicking begins. They aren’t being hurt, but act like they are being tortured if we pour a little liquid wormer/fly/louse preventative on their backs. Released, they joyously run into the pasture, carefree again.
In 65 years of watching calves, we’ve seen some strange situations. There was the calf in the creek during a flood, the calf just the other day who got her head stuck in a stock panel, the calf that fixated on the bull as its mom.
But this is a new one.
Being pretty crippled up these days, we couldn’t run cattle without the help of our nephew JR, and he’s a natural stockman. He’s easy moving around them, no yelling and chasing. He can do more with a bucket of feed than any horse, rider and dogs.
For those who don’t know, one of the first things entered into a herd book is the date a calf is born and whether it’s a bull or heifer. At times, the latter isn’t immediately obvious.
The day Number 82 had a dandy little calf, she was deep in the trees and JR couldn’t tell whether it was male or female she had just delivered.
The next day the calf was out in the open. Sturdy and healthy, it was curled up next to mama. JR just strolled over and gently raised the little one’s tail for a gender reveal.
This calf leaped straight up, took off like a shot and stopped. Now that’s not unusual. But the little fellow (yep, it’s a bull) did something I’ve never seen a newborn calf do. He proceeded to put his little head down and make a full on charge back at JR.
Now an 80-pound baby calf charging you is a lot different from a full grown or even a half grown bovine charging.
JR just pushed him back and the baby bounced on away, finally standing there looking at him as if to say “I don’t know who you are, but you will never treat me so rudely again. Next time, I’ll take you down!” He tossed his little head and snorted for emphasis.
Somehow I’m not shocked that he’s the same calf that freaked out and ran back into the pasture when we moved the herd across the road to a new pasture a week later. Apparently he’s not the brightest calf out there. He didn’t even find his way back to mama for another 24 hours.
But smart or not, he will go down in our cattle recollections as the only newborn we ever had who, at less than 24 hours old, was ready to do battle to keep his private parts private.
