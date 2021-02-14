On Feb. 10, I watched most of the House of Representatives impeachment managers’ evidence prosecuting the impeachment of the ex-president. It was for me a time machine that caused me to relive the terrible insurrectionist assault on the Congress of the United States and the Capitol building, where the work of our government is done. This was a violent coup that nearly succeeded.
I can’t fathom how any principled senator can fail to do his or her duty to convict the accused instigator of this attempted coup. We almost lost the United States of America on Jan. 6, the oft-sung land of the free and home of the brave, where there is liberty and justice for all. We almost became a tyrannical dictatorship where Constitutional and moral law would be crushed.
I once took an oath as a young naval officer to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and I was prepared to do so with my life. I took a similar oath when I was sworn in as an attorney at law before the Bar of the Supreme Court of Texas, the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States District Courts for most of the districts in Texas.
I am heartsick contemplating the two senators from Texas and 48 Republican senators from other states, most of whom apparently think so little of the identical oaths they took that they will look away from this attempted destruction of the United States. If so, they are craven cowards. They would disgrace the offices with which they have been entrusted, and they would dishonor the United States. Their oaths would be worthless.
Jerry Coyle
Paris
