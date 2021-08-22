Well, here’s the seemingly rare thumbs up for the Texas Education Agency. On Thursday, the TEA updated its public health guidance to require Texas school districts to notify teachers, staff and students’ families of positive Covid-19 cases in classrooms or extracurricular or after-school programs. It’s a change from the agency’s previous guidance that didn’t explicitly require school districts to notify parents of a close contact with Covid-19, and it’s a move that falls in line with the wishes of a majority of Paris News poll respondents last week. In that poll, 88% of respondents said school districts should notify parents of Covid-19 cases on campuses. Just 9% said no, and 3% said they didn’t care.
The TEA also said it would not issue guidance on mask requirements until legal challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mandates in schools are resolved, according to The Texas Tribune. The agency said Abbott’s order is not being enforced because of the ongoing litigation, and that frees the way for Paris and Clarksville ISDs to keep their mask requirements in place.
Clarksville ISD is requiring masks temporarily as a mask mandate, whereas Paris ISD included masks in its dress code as a possible way to circumvent the governor’s ban. Both school districts are in cities where Covid-19 cases have been rising quickly. Clarksville doesn’t have a hospital, and Paris’s hospital is filling quickly with Covid-19 patients, straining the facility’s staff and resources.
While we’re on the topic of schools, thumbs up to all our school districts for a successful start to the school year. All Red River Valley school districts are now back in session, much to the excitement of both students and staff. Last year’s remote learning model likely helped families dodge Covid-19 as cases popped up in nearly all school districts, but it also proved to be a flop as families struggled to balance work/home/school life. STAAR test results showed that students didn’t just suffer the normal summer slide, but additional knowledge was lost to what’s been dubbed the Covid slide. It really shows the importance of having dedicated educators who can give that one-on-one time to help students overcome any educational hurdles. That said, remote learning has a time and place, but it’s most likely in the short-term to help avoid lost days at school.
Thumbs down to the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan after the country’s fall to the Taliban. In July, more than 20 diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul registered their concerns that the evacuation of Afghans who had worked for America was not proceeding quickly enough, the Associated Press reported. What happened? Why were their concerns not taken more seriously or acted upon? President Joe Biden has said the chaos that unfolded as part of the withdrawal was inevitable as the nearly 20-year war came to an end. That’s no excuse for not getting Americans and allies out in time. If anything, it’s more reason to have been better prepared.
