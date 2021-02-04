Groundhog Day has come and gone, and the little rodent predicted more winter weather.
While not to impugn the integrity of weather forecasting from what is basically an oversized gerbil, I’m calling bull. With the exception of a few days here and there, this winter has been plenty mild in our area.
According to an essay called “Totemism and Civic Boosterism in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,” by Christopher R. Davis, Groundhog Day has its roots in the Catholic tradition of Candlemas, where priests would bless and give away candles needed for winter. The candles “predicted how long and cold the winter would be.” The Germans embroidered this a bit by choosing the badger as a way to predict the weather. Davis points out that in some regions of Germany, they follow a bear since a bear leaving his hibernation is a sure sign of spring.
Now, Punxsutawney Phil may work for a state that sees snow more than once or twice a year — or even a more northern nation like Germany, but in Texas, nah.
A friend of my mother’s — an aging hippie/biker chick who literally burns sage to “cleanse the air” — told us she follows Bob the Armadillo.
Technically, his name is Bee Cave Bob, according to KVUE, the ABC broadcasting station out of Austin, and I have never heard of him until B.J. brought him up. A quick internet search tells me that my home state, the one I was born and raised in, has its own twist on Groundhog Day, calling Feb. 2 Armadillo Day.
How did I not know this? Apparently, the tradition has been going on for over a decade now. Bee Cave Bob resides in his little burrow up near Katy, and he is the state’s “true predictor” of future weather, according to Terry Booth, who hosts the event. Though this year’s celebration was canceled due to Covid, Booth told the media that Bob predicted an early spring for the state.
Bob’s “predictions” work the same way Phil’s do: If he sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter; if not, get out your shorts. According to the KVUE article, Bob also can prognosticate the political climate. If he walks to the right, it will be a conservative year, and if to the left, a liberal year. Booth had no communications from the marsupial about politics, unfortunately.
Of course, it’s all just goofy fun. I don’t really like to rely too much on animal fortune telling for my weather information. Now, in the event of all the animals acting odd like before an earthquake or a tsunami, then I’ll definitely sit up and pay attention.
Quite frankly, though, I do enjoy winter more than summer — which is extremely odd, considering the state I live in — I’d rather celebrate the prediction of an armadillo than a groundhog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.