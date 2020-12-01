Just returned from laundromat. No face masks, no social distancing. Coronavirus is on the rise in our town. No one seems to care. As if you ignore it, it will go away.
There have recently been over 1,000 deaths per day in the U.S. due to Covid-19. How many more people have to die before we all adhere to the safety procedures set out by doctors and scientists?
The virus is not political, it is not about your rights. It does not care who you are. You could have a mild case, or you could die.
Wake up, Paris!
Mary Colbert
Paris
