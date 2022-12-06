After my last column appeared, I got a request from a reader for the recipe for what my mother called Green Salad, a savory concoction based on lime jello that I seem to be the only living person in my family who enjoys it.
Here’s the recipe, just as she wrote it:
“1 whole cucumber chopped fine
1/3 cup nuts chopped fine
1 small onion chopped fine
1 package (small) Lime Jello
1 cup boiling water
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup cottage cheese, small curd
1/8 tsp. salt - or just a pinch.
While water is coming to a boil, chop the first three ingredients
Into mixing bowl pour boiling water over jello and salt
Quickly mix into this all other ingredients and pour into molds or salad bowl. (Decorated or not)
Chill and serve.”
For the record, I never remember my mother pouring this into molds. She just poured it into a good sized serving dish, uncovered, to chill, before setting it out on the table with a spoon in it.
The request sent me to the internet to see if I could find anything like this recipe anywhere else. There were some that were relatively close, but nowhere did I run up on this exact recipe.
I found lots of Jell-O recipes, though most of them, described as “retro” or “old-fashioned” or “nostalgic.” The vast majority were made with fruits of all kinds — pineapples, strawberries, bananas, oranges, Maraschino cherries, coconut, pears and other berries — and whipped cream. A few called for cream cheese or sour cream or yogurt. The vast majority of all of these dishes were dessert-ish.
A lot of the versions I saw on the internet had one form of nuts or another, usually walnuts or pecans, but one version called for pistachios.
The strangest ones I saw, and there were a number of these, used broken bits of pretzels in the mix, usually as a kind of crust on the bottom. Yeah, no, I don’t think so.
I did see one recipe that called for using soda water to make it “fizzy.” Now that kind of boggles my mind a bit. I am not really sure I understand the chemistry of how jello can be fizzy. Is that even possible?
What I also discovered as I trolled the web, is that Jello and Cool Whip and Philadelphia Cream Cheese are made by the same company. That explains why there are so many recipes out there using one or all of these products. I had a swell time for a while there, imagining the research kitchen at HeinzKraft and how the food scientists that work there would have scurried around in their white coats with their clip boards whipping up new food combinations for the back of the containers and getting those press releases out to the ladies magazines at the time. I even chuckled a bit at that mental picture, which got me a few side-eyes from the people in the office here.
The few savory versions of this gelatin salad fell into the category of “aspics,” usually made with uncolored, unflavored gelatin and leaning on things like tomato soups or finely minced meats — from shrimp to chicken, ham to boiled eggs — for flavor. Some had vegetables like finely sliced radishes and celery and green pepper.
Hmm. Green pepper. Now that sounds good. Perhaps the next time I make mom’s Green Salad, I will do a little experimenting and add some finely sliced bell pepper or crunchy bits of radish. Perhaps then I can call this savory old family recipe “Sally’s Green Salad.” Maybe, I can make a new card for my trusty old recipe box, the one my Mom made for me so long ago.
To the reader who asked for the recipe, I hope you like it. Let me know, if you do.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
