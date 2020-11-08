It’s been a rough couple of weeks for elections officials, and there’s still work to be done. In Texas, the early voting period was extended a week to begin three weeks prior to the general election, and while there have been challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that made the change possible, it was largely welcomed by elections officials and the public.
Voters turned out in record numbers across the region, state and nation. Thousands of Red River Valley residents cast their vote during the extra week of early voting, which prevented voters from bunching up in hours-long election day lines. That would likely have added to the current surge of Covid-19 cases.
Thumbs up to our local elections officials who conducted a safe, swift and accurate presidential election, and thumbs up to all voters who cast a ballot.
Thumbs up this week as well to Paris EMS Director Kent Klinkerman for his many, many years of service. Klinkerman has decided to retire, and the city will host a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., to honor his long career here.
Klinkerman began his career as an ambulance attendant with McCuistion Regional Medical Center immediately after graduation from Prairiland High School in May 1979. He’s been an EMT, EMT crew chief, paramedic crew chief, paramedic shift supervisor, EMS training officer/operations chief and EMS director since 1999. Congratulations on your retirement, Kent, and thank you.
Thumbs down this week to anyone who shares misinformation online, especially on social media. We have more information at our fingertips than at any other point in history. It’s never been easier to find and cite a source.
