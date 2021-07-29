School districts far and wide in Texas will face a new challenge this coming school year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic closures and the failure of many students to acclimate to remote learning — they will have to provide 30 hours of intensive tutoring for any student who failed a STAAR test subject, and that tutoring is required for each subject failed.
That challenge is outlined in House Bill 4545, which took effect June 16 and applies to the 2021-22 school year. The bill also calls for tutoring to take place in small group sessions, meaning there will be about three students per tutor.
Make no mistake — this is an expensive state mandate. Luckily, for the next three years, school districts will have Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III and American Rescue Plan funds to use. After that, if the mandate remains in place, it will be up to the school districts to fund what will yet again be an unfunded state mandate.
Even before the legislation required the tutoring, Red River Valley school districts were taking steps to close education gaps. Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison said his district already implemented accelerated instruction to help those students who had fallen behind.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said his district anticipated the learning loss.
“Kids simply don’t recover from being out of school for five consecutive months last year and then having constant disruptions once we started back,” he said.
Those disruptions are unlikely to continue this year, even as the Covid-19 delta variant fuels a new uptick in cases just weeks before school gets back into session. Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will not issue a mask mandate as it is now time for personal responsibility. The Texas Education Agency won’t require schools to quarantine classrooms if a student or teacher tests positive for Covid-19. The sick person will just be sent home, school officials said.
But even with this intensive tutoring, overcoming learning loss is a challenge. It will take the work of teachers, tutors, the student and the student’s caregivers at home. Students with trouble reading will need exposure to more books. Students experiencing trouble with math should practice it every night.
The pandemic’s effects on education are likely to last for years, hence the federal funding for three years. The state would be wise to provide an avenue for funding if it intends to keep the tutoring mandate in place.
Klark Byrd
