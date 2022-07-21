The Paris News logo

When people think of the month of July, many things come to mind: Independence Day, summer vacation and sweltering temperatures, just to name a few. But the month is significant for another reason, too — it’s the month that The Paris News celebrates its birthday!

In July of 1869, The Paris News hit newstands for the first time, providing the communities of the Red River Valley with hard-hitting journalism that covered a five-county region of Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. The newspaper’s original editor and publisher, Austin Pollard Boyd, sought to provide readers in Lamar, Red River, Fannin, Delta and Choctaw counties with stories that residents would be interested in, and stories they needed to know to be informed citizens.

