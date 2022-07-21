When people think of the month of July, many things come to mind: Independence Day, summer vacation and sweltering temperatures, just to name a few. But the month is significant for another reason, too — it’s the month that The Paris News celebrates its birthday!
In July of 1869, The Paris News hit newstands for the first time, providing the communities of the Red River Valley with hard-hitting journalism that covered a five-county region of Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. The newspaper’s original editor and publisher, Austin Pollard Boyd, sought to provide readers in Lamar, Red River, Fannin, Delta and Choctaw counties with stories that residents would be interested in, and stories they needed to know to be informed citizens.
Now, 153 years later, publisher Clay Carsner and I are committed to that same goal.
We seek to hold accountable those who need to be held accountable — those who daily impact residents in tangible, real ways. We serve as watchdogs of local governments, school boards and other political entities that influence the course of the area’s future.
But we also know that readers want to see their accomplishments rightfully celebrated, and so we strive to always highlight our community’s best and brightest. Whether that be local children competing in the Beta Club national convention, as recently happened with students at Prairiland, Honey Grove and Chisum; or whether it’s a local professional receiving national recognition, there is always a space in our pages for those stories, too.
Journalism has drastically changed in the 153 years since our paper’s founding. If Boyd were transported to our present day in a time machine, he’d likely faint upon discovering Facebook and other forms of social media, or upon seeing the digital process of building a paper’s pages.
But some things never change. From its inception, journalism has always been a labor of love.
Within the walls here at 5050 SE Loop 286 are some of the most talented and dedicated journalists you’ll ever meet, and they’re fully committed to carrying on Boyd’s legacy of keeping Red River Valley residents informed.
Our history is your history too, and there’s more stories still to tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.