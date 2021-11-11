When I was 14, I was raped by a 17-year-old at a party. The most striking thing about that time in my life was I remember nobody was surprised. In the 1990s and if teens were drinking, it was just what happened. It was almost expected. To torture a torturous cliche, popular opinion was the girl was “asking for it.”
Rape happened to nearly every girl I knew. As a musician, I was entrenched in the music scene, but that is no reason to have accepted sexual assault as par for the course. Yet, we did at the time because we were still kids when these traumatic violations occurred. What little self-confidence we had as awkward, outcast teens was obliterated by those experiences. We believed the popular songs that continuously told us we were less than and left us wanting to be like the men far more than attracting them just to feel safe. Most of the girls I knew went from dressing feminine to boyish to regain some semblance of protection over their bodies. Others put on weight. Several were thankful it wasn’t an adult family member — again.
Despite the status quo, I knew what happened to me was wrong, and I was blessed with a supportive mother. She supported me in reaching out to the police. My rapist was eventually found, and the charge was added to a long list of felonies he was running from.
It’s so weird to say that, as a rape survivor, I was one of the lucky ones, but it’s true because my rapist was found guilty.
RAINN, which is the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, reported that a 2020 U.S. Justice Department study found only 310 out of every 1,000 rapes are reported to police. That’s about a third. Of those 310, just 50 lead to arrest, leading to just 25 out of 1,000 rapes resulting in incarceration. That’s 2.5% of all rapes nationally. In Texas, an Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault study reported a lower rate of victims reporting sexual violence to law enforcement, finding just 9.2% of victims reported, meaning more than 90% of assaults go unreported.
Last year, there was 463,364 reported cases of sexual assault in the U.S. Texas was found to be the No. 1 state in the country for forcible rapes per capita with 13,509 reported rapes.
A girl I know posted on social media last week that her best friend was raped, and she named the man who did it. Her bravery lit a wildfire of courage from women in the area who were victims of sexual assault. It started as girls assaulted by the same man she named, and it grew as more and more women in the East Texas music scene came forward to tell their stories. Then, an amazing thing happened — instead of victim-bashing as I’ve seen in response to similar posts in the past, men began to talk about predatory men in support of the women. The support is still growing.
The #MeToo movement was great, but this local movement witnessed last week of women speaking out against sexual violence in East Texas was something all our own. Maybe it needed a national movement to permeate Texas. Maybe the specific naming of names — especially to the police — is what will get us there. I know it’s a painful process. At the very least, there will be a paper trail leading back to the accused, and if the next girl is brave enough to speak out, there will be corroboration. If women and men unite on this issue and continue speaking out and documenting violations with law enforcement, then we will move forward into a day in which survivors no longer feel hopeless, scared or ashamed to speak out.
