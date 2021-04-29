This week has been pretty busy, so I’ve only got bullet points for my column, an assortment of reactions to different news tidbits.
Well, I’ve had my second and final vaccination shot. And yes, I still wear my mask. My personal reaction wasn’t great — I felt like I had the full-body flu and was out of commission for two days — but it was still worth it. I go out and meet too many people to not get vaccinated, and while I’m fairly young and fairly healthy, some of the people I meet are not.
Elon Musk will host SNL this Saturday. I have no idea what Lorne Michaels was thinking except to raise viewing numbers by controversy. I know I’ve gushed over Musk in the past, in this column, in fact, but over the past couple of years, I’ve lost that. He’s simply just gone too far out there. Some of his ideas are interesting, but many of them have fallen short, and his views on Covid-19 are downright dangerous. And, I simply don’t understand having a businessman on SNL. I’d rather they had someone with a personality on there, RuPaul or Chris Evans or I’d even be happy to have John Mulaney back, since he’s always reliably funny.
Astronaut Michael Collins, the Apollo 11 pilot, died on Wednesday. All that’s left of the original crew is Buzz Aldrin, who has been a champion of science in recent years, making viral videos and cameos on social media. Collins orbited the moon, while Aldrin and Armstrong got to take the lunar module down to the surface.
Speaking of space missions, NASA has now remotely flown a helicopter on Mars. Called Ingenuity, the small chopper left Perseverance on the red plant and has flown three successful test flights on the surface of the planet. Amazing, and we’re still getting high-definition, color photos of the surface of the planet from Perseverance.
We had a rare pink supermoon this week. My view of the phenomenon was a haze through the clouds on my ride back home after work, sadly.
The scaled-down Oscars were interesting Sunday night. Regina King killed it with her teal blue dress, and Glenn Close doing #dabutt though a planned bit was well done. I really did not like the fact that they had best picture before best actor, though, and including an NFT digital art of Chadwick Boseman in the swag bag and then handing best actor to Anthony Hopkins instead was more than a little distasteful, although Hopkins has already been a phenomenal actor. His acceptance speech even honored Boseman.
