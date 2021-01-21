Texas state health officials reported 450 new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday as fatalities rapidly mount after a recent surge in hospitalizations.
The surge was expected, and so too were the increasing numbers of those we are losing. Warnings came after millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of Texans, either traveled to family or gathered with family in their homes during the holidays, many citing the needed respite from a year of quarantining away from others.
Deaths from Covid-19 in the Red River Valley once were sporadic, but are now being reported on a near daily basis. For much of the pandemic, reports from health officials showed increasing numbers of total cases and estimated recoveries with fluctuations in the number of active cases. Days and sometimes weeks passed between reports of deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 89 Covid-19 related deaths in Lamar County, 70 in Fannin County, 31 in Red River County and six in Delta County.
By now, most of us know someone who has been infected. Many experienced mild symptoms — stuffy nose, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, maybe some fatigue. Enough have experienced or are experiencing severe symptoms — that’s low oxygen levels, blood clotting, inability to breathe, pneumonia and more — that hospitals have been at or above their capacity to provide care for Covid-19 patients.
Acknowledging that the number of in-house Covid-19 patients at Paris Regional Medical Center has declined this week, hospital marketing and communications director Savannah Abbott said PRMC “cannot stress enough that our hospital is still very full of high-acuity patients, and our ICU remains past capacity.”
“It is imperative that our community continues to practice safety precautions like hand hygiene, masking and no large group gatherings, in addition to seeking care when needed.”
Now, federal and state health officials are warning of a new, more transmissable variant of Covid-19 in Texas, and they are asking the public to double down on efforts to slow the spread. Many argue the guidelines Abbott mentions haven’t stopped Covid-19, and that’s true, but they have slowed its spread considerably. And they’ve slowed the spread of other respiratory diseases, like the flu, that show up at this time of the year.
The U.S. is in the last mile of this fight. Fatigue has set in, but we can overcome. Following guidelines may save lives. We’ve lost enough already.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.