n a world where there is so much negativity, I would like to shine a light on something very positive. The local Red River Valley Quilt Guild hosted its second “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” quilt show May 13 and 14 at the Love Civic Center. The outpouring of support, not only from guild members, but from local sponsors offering financial support, as well as goods and services was unbelievable.
I hesitate to list the names of companies, banks, businesses and individuals due to the fear of omitting someone’s name, but if you did contribute in any way to this great endeavor, Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We also had many volunteers working the show as “Pink Angels” and helping with vendors. Plus, the North Lamar Beta Club members and the First United Methodist Youth Group helped with the unloading and setting up the vendors on Thursday, and taking down and reloading the vendors on Saturday.
The positive feedback from the vendors was amazing, mainly because of the fabulous help, courtesy and respect these fine young people offered to the vendors. Again, we want to thank these volunteers and groups for all of your help as well. We had vendors from Florida to Colorado and many points in between. We believe, based on the comments made, Paris offered the best southern hospitality possible.
Another positive thing is one of the main goals of the Quilt Guild is to “give back” to the community. We had the great opportunity to work with and donate to the local Lamar County 100 Club, by supplying this organization with 3 quilts to raffle off and keep the proceeds from the raffle, as well as the guild made a donation to the Club to help support the need for which it serves.
Another and final positive thing we want to mention is the great honor and opportunity the Quilt of Valor group, associated with our Guild, had the privilege of presenting two patriotic quilts to two very deserving veterans from our community during the quilt show.
Even though the paid attendance was down considerably from what it was in our first show in 2019, a sign of the times of which no one has control over, we still consider this event to be a total success and we are looking forward to “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” quilt show in May 2023.
