With the holiday season all but upon us, The Salvation Army in Paris needs your help. The nonprofit agency is always busy, but the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is arguably its busiest time of the year. Much of what The Salvation Army can do for area residents is dependent on the help it has available, both financially and in person.
The Salvation Army in Paris helps hundreds of people a month. In October alone, the organization handled 44 men’s cases, 28 women’s cases and 100 family cases, providing assistance that helped 525 people. It provided 23 clothing vouchers, and it served 887 people through its Soup Kitchen. The bread line served 1,975 people. In September, it handed out 83 food boxes.
The need here is real, and it has been further complicated by the Covid-19 health pandemic. Not only has the pandemic increased the local need among families, it’s decreased the amount of financial help local nonprofits have been able to raise. They soldier on anyway, helping when and where they can.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year, and it’s already begun for 2020. The Salvation Army needs volunteers to help man its kettle locations and ring the bells.
Major Frankco Higdon on Tuesday said this year’s goal is to raise about $40,000, just more than last year’s nearly $39,000. He’s well aware that’s a lofty goal given the pandemic and economic worries, but he’s put his worries in God’s hands and is continuing with the work at hand.
The Salvation Army also is spearheading the annual Angel Tree program. Walmart shoppers can spot the trees at the store’s entrances. Angels have a child’s first name, age and an idea of what the child needs for Christmas. Gifts can range from toys to clothing.
“Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army,” Higdon said.
The Salvation Army is doing all this, and it’s still working on getting a sprinkler system installed in its much-needed shelter. For all The Salvation Army does for our community, please consider giving back to it this holiday season.
Klark Byrd
