I want to personally thank Congressman Pat Fallon for speaking out about the racial slur against Sen. Tim Scott, R-N.C., posted on Facebook by our local Democratic Party chairman. Thank you, Rep. Fallon.
I think most people who watched the two speeches a week ago would agree with the Wall Street Journal when it said Scott gave “a powerful rebuttal to Joe Biden’s big government agenda.”
President Biden’s speech was filled with gloom, despair and outright lies. He called our country “systemically racist.” He said our economy was the worst since the Great Depression. Not true. He said the demonstration at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. So, I guess he thinks Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks were just minor affairs.
Scott said, “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.” The Wall Street Journal said, “In sum, Senator Scott offered an optimistic Republican vision that stresses the dignity of work, individual freedom over government dependence, and belief in the principle of equal opportunity for all to rise.” Scott also pointed out that Democrats blocked debate on his police reform bill after the death of George Floyd.
The last five years, the Democrats hung numerous titles on conservatives who supported President Donald Trump, including “racist” and “domestic terrorists.” Now that one of those titles is hung around O’Connor’s neck, he doesn’t like it any better than we conservatives do.
A lot of us agree with Fallon when he said, “Both (O’Connor) and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior.”
Jerry Dudley
Powderly
