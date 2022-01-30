Just a note to thank all of the table buyers, sponsors and local media for three straight years of sellouts to our First Christian Church Quarterly Charity Dinner Theaters.
We embark on year four with the first Quarterly Dinner Theater for year 2022 on Monday night, March 7, with featured artist and performer Merrol Ray and catering by Scholl’s Bros. Bar-B-Que.
If you would like to be a part of this event either by purchasing a table for eight for $250 or being a sponsor to help offset our food and entertainment cost to allow more funds to be distributed to local and area charities, please call the church office at 903-785-5516, give me a call at 903-249-3676 or email Ronnie Nutt at fryandgibbs@outlook.com.
This event is expected to sell out very quickly, and our thanks again to all the past support. No secret that Paris, Lamar County, people and businesses have a loving and caring heart for those in need.
Ronnie A. Nutt
Paris
