If there is anything I hate more than a roach, its a fly. Fruit flies, especially.
I have troubles with fruit flies generally every summer. I love to buy and keep fresh fruit and vegetables in the summer — nectarines, grapes, tomatoes — but that means I get fruit flies and I hate them.
The problem is I often can’t eat the fruits and veggies I bring into the house before they begin to go bad and that brings on the fruit flies in their multitudes.
Fruit flies are ugly little — boogers. Have you ever seen a picture of one? Those bug red eyes and their stubby little wings on that ungainly, squatty body are horrifying. And they are a nightmare to try to kill, because for all their un- aerodynamic shape they are lightning fast and hard to see when they are on the wing.
They are attracted to light so they congregate at windows and around light fixtures, but they live where vegetable matter is decaying, which means garbage cans and waste disposals.
They lay eggs in the flesh of the fruits they swarm to, and can also deposit germs and bacteria in the food they touch.
At each laying they can deposit up to 500 eggs which can mature into more flyers in as little as a week.
YUCK.
I hate it when they are in the house and they fly around my head buzzing my ears and futzing in my face close to my eyes.
Keeping the fruit and veggies in the icebox doesn’t really help, not really. I opened a bag of grapes the other night that had been stored in the icebox and when I opened it, a swarm of the filthy things flew out and disappeared in the thin air.
There are some fruits I do not like to keep in the ’fridge, because getting them cold affects the flavor and the texture of the food, things like tomatoes and bananas and such. Fresh produce is expensive and treating it in manner that makes it taste less than its best is stupid.
I’ve even tried those mesh screens over the fruit and veggies I do not want to keep cold. They DO NOT work, not in the slightest. Putting them into an airtight container does work, somewhat, but not a lot, not always, and not that well.
I used to put up with fruit flies and stalk around the house a lot with a fly swatter in hand hunting them, which is an exercise in futility. I refrain from putting fruit and vegetable peelings and trimmings in the garbage and I wash out any cans or bottles that go in the trash as well. As much organic matter as I can goes into the waste disposal instead, ground up and washed away with plenty of hot soapy water, but some things you simply cannot put into a disposal; things like banana peels and egg shells.
A few years ago, however, I heard about a very effective way to trap and kill fruit flies. I use a few tablespoons of cider vinegar and a drop or two of dish soap in a tall jar that I place fairly near the garbage container in my house, under a lamp.
The light attracts them, as does the pungently sweet — but not at all unpleasant, in my opinion — odor of the vinegar to the jar. The dish soap destroys the surface tension of the liquid in the jar and when they alight on it, they do not just sit there on the surface, but sink into the vinegar and drown in it.
It works. I can put out fresh vinegar and dish soap and within an hour or two I might have 15 or twenty of the pesky little pests lying dead in the mixture. When the vinegar dries up I rinse out the jar and pour it into the waste disposal and grind up the boogers and flush them out of the house.
There, take that, you #*@!^%&...
