I would like to introduce a cultural concept I coined myself called “The Backdoor Effect.” This is a methodology employed by the most influential musicians of our time.
“The Backdoor Effect” is sacrificing up front for the greater good in the end. It is having enough faith in what you do to acquiesce to seasoned professionals, knowing your talent will ultimately sustain, thereby carrying you to where you really want to go: unfettered artistic freedom and financial stability. “The Backdoor Effect” has been employed by an endless array of recording artists, but arguably the biggest ones from the last several decades are The Beatles, Nirvana and Taylor Swift.
The Beatles first gained the adoration of the masses with wholesome hits like “Help!” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” and the family-friendly hits just kept on coming, which led to “Beatlemania.” At this point, they could do pretty much anything they wanted and still have a rabid following. So then they put out “Abbey Road” and the “White Album,” two groundbreakingly avant-garde albums that significantly contributed to the counterculture radicalism of the 1960s. They were released during an extremist time in this country that needed to be met with such — “change the world” they did.
Nirvana’s “Nevermind” was possibly the most explosively successful album of any otherwise unknown band in history. They epitomized overnight sensationalism with this massive hit record and cemented a cultural revolution in no time at all. Nirvana were embraced deeply into the mainstream and changed pop culture from the commercialized hair-band superficiality of the 1980s to the grungy, visceral poetry of the 1990s, eventually garnering the financial freedom they needed to make much more subversive albums like “In Utero” and “Insesticide.”
As for Taylor Swift, she started out as the paragon of a record producer’s dream, belting out country tunes with schoolgirl lyrics and a syrupy sweet vigor that climbed the charts with a vengeance. Swift has been described by many folks in the industry as wise beyond her years with an unparalleled work ethic, which soon led to her prolific transformation right before the eyes of her adoring and unflinchingly loyal “Swifties.”
I got to watch the empowering influence of Swift unfold in real time as my daughter grew up alongside her music. By the time Swift had transitioned from love-lorn schoolgirl to fierce feminist activist, my daughter was finding her own identity as a feminist not without the influence of Swift’s wise words in songs like “The Man.” “The Man” is just one of the many songs from Swift’s newer albums in which she speaks with powerful conviction about how different she would have been treated her whole life if she were a man in the industry, with lyrics like: “What I was wearing, if I was rude/Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves…” With the Brittney Spears controversy blazing up social media right now, need I say more?
There is nothing particularly brilliant or new about “The Backdoor Effect,” just an age-old application of compromise and determination. Simply put: One has to change things from the inside. Nobody listens to bombastic radicals who refuse to learn from those who came before. But these attributes are usually hard won through the growing pains of aging. Aging brings wisdom and selflessness by way of sacrifice. So when artists — a group of folks infamous for being pretty self-indulgent — have the talent and foresight to employ these attributes at a young age, what we get is a cultural revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.