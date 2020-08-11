The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly left its mark on American life, leaving businesses and individuals struggling to tread water. Much of the economic damage stems from the early days of the pandemic, when governments tried to quash the spread of the virus before it could really even start. Unfortunately, early information about the virus and effective ways to slow or prevent transmission failed to convince many to heed warnings, and the virus did what viruses do: it spread. Despite rising case numbers, governments were left with little choice but to allow businesses to reopen.
Campaigns were waged by groups like the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to keep local business support in the forefront of shoppers’ minds. And the campaigns paid off — the vast majority of Red River Valley communities that collect a sales tax have seen tax collections grow, indicating great support for local businesses. Statewide tax collections did indeed dip — 9% in April, 13.2% in May and 6.5% in June — which makes the local economic success all the more notable.
Although we’re now seeing some recovery — Texas sales tax revenue in July was up 4.3% over July 2019 — the situation remains unstable, and caution is warranted. But if we can find some change to spare after shopping, let’s remember our nonprofit organizations.
Nonprofits are no stranger to financial challenges — many operate on shoestring budgets and rely on volunteer efforts to fill the gap. But the pandemic has prevented many from hosting their big annual fundraisers. Contributions promised through payroll withholding may have been jeopardized by local layoffs. Suffice it to say, the financial challenges of operating a nonprofit agency are mounting.
Our local nonprofit agencies exist for a reason — New Hope Center provides a transitional home for single mothers and children, The Salvation Army is working on reopening its emergency shelter while still providing food and clothing for local homeless people and the United Way of Lamar County helps to fund more than 20 partner agencies providing much needed help to residents. They may not be as visible in the community as they normally would be, but they are still here and will be as long as we don’t forget about them.
Klark Byrd
