Yesterday marked the first day of Black History Month. Let’s honor that with recognition and education.
Every U.S. president since 1976 has officially declared February as Black History Month, but its origins are far older. The month grew out of what was originally called “Negro History Week,” seven days of recognition established in the early 20th century.
Historian Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915, now named the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and by 1926 the group was sponsoring the week during the second week of February.
The date was chosen intentionally to mark the birthdays of abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln, and the week involved educational events in community organizations and schools across the country.
The event continued to gain traction and by the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, the week evolved into an entire month. According to the ASALH website, this year’s theme is “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” and seeks to explore what family means and the ways in which Black families have been “reverenced, stereotyped, and vilified from the days of slavery to our own time.” The theme encourages the public to think about the ways in which Black families have been shaped and treated by society since the diaspora, a term which means the displacement or dispersion of a group of people from their homeland, dating back to the 1600s when Black people were taken from their native lands.
While the Covid-19 pandemic has changed just about everything in our lives over the past year, there are some benefits coming this month. Thanks to events moving to virtual platforms, AfricanAmericanHistory
Month.gov is hosting online book talks, lectures and panel discussions. Today’s event is a virtual discussion about “Historically Speaking: Four Hundred Souls,” a book by scholars Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, which has compiled the works of 90 authors to tell stories about the 402 year journey of Black folks starting in 1619, the year in which the first Black people were put into slavery in America. To listen in, you can register via the Smithsonian Museum website, eventactions.com/eareg.aspx?ea=Rsvp, and glean knowledge from scholars who are turning to the past to understand the present.
These online events will be hosted all month long and provide a free, accessible way to learn more about Black history. The educational seminars are also a good starting point to find literature and media that will spark conversation within your family or circle of friends. We could all use a little more knowledge about our country’s history — the dark parts, the accomplishments and the people who have made America what it is today. I’ll be tuning in when I can, and I encourage you to do the same.
