I didn’t grow up in a family of huggers and kissers. After we were past little kid status, our family tended to be more reserved. Now, don’t get me wrong, we never had any question in our minds that we were loved. We were secure in that knowledge. But we didn’t hug one another goodbye or say “I love you” very often.
I was always a bit startled or shy visiting friends whose families put notes saying “mother loves you” in lunch boxes or who kissed one another goodnight. It was nice, but I didn’t really get it.
Later in life, I realized my grandad Jeffus and my mother both were more demonstrative than the rest of us. They just adjusted to our more conservative ways.
But for me, I gained a new perspective at age 49. That’s when I started doing first responder work.
One night I helped put a dying man into the back of an ambulance. His wife hugged him, kissed him and said she loved him. She added she would see him at the hospital. She did it with a smile, but the minute the ambulance door shut she turned to me, threw her arms around me and totally dissolved into weeping. For a moment I froze. What was this stranger hugging me for?
But then I realized she knew. She knew she was about to lose the person she loved. She was brave and smiling for him but broke down. My shoulder was what was available. In that moment, I hugged her back as warmly as I knew how.
As that first year went by, I was hugged by drunks and addicts. That’s not always a fun thing, by the way. I was witness to more farewells between family and those they love.
Sadly, I heard bereaved people tearfully say “I didn’t call her today” or “I thought I was too busy this week to come visit.” Or, most heart wrenching of all, I heard. “We were mad at one another. We weren’t speaking. But we would have gotten over it. We always did. Now I can’t say I’m sorry.”
And I began to change. I began to hug, not only back when hugged, but I began to initiate them. After the medical treatment was done, I could do one more little thing. I could use the universal indicator for “I care.”
One day I walked into my brother’s office at the bank in Detroit and went around his desk. Awkwardly, I gave him a swift hug. He looked at me in total astonishment. I don’t suppose I had hugged him since I was about 7 years old.
“What brought that on?” he queried.
“If I can hug people I don’t really know, hug the dirty, hug the grief stricken, hug strangers, I figure I can hug my brother,” I said with a grin.
From that point onward, I was generous with the hugs. Sometimes it might be a brief squeeze of encouragement. Other times it might be a warm, full on hug of sympathy and encouragement.
My reserved family had to learn to tolerate more physical contact and more “I love yous”.
I hugged our friends. They had always been demonstrative people who had learned that I ducked hugs. Now, I initiated them. It took them a while to realize I was changed.
Hugs actually cause our brains to release chemicals that improve our well being. They can help boost our immune system. They can lower our heart rate and blood pressure. They decrease depression. Hugs actually improve our feelings of well being and safety.
Twenty two years of first responding has given me many opportunities to witness grief, tragedy and full out misery. It has also given me the chance to see love so deep, so beautiful it makes the heart warm. Sometimes it makes the heart hurt, witnessing raw grief and loss.
Yes, I’ve learned to give and receive hugs. It’s made me a happier, and hopefully, a better human being. And I recommend it for two reasons. One may seem a cliche. But it’s so true. That reason is because life can change forever in a second. Let those you care about know it often. We aren’t promised tomorrow.
The second reason is even simpler. It will make you feel good. Simple as that seems, it’s also priceless.
