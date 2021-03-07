Theodore Roosevelt is a hero of mine. I first took interest in our 26th president when I moved to North Dakota and bought a house less than a block away from where he delivered his first major public speech in July 1886.
Roosevelt was a charismatic character with an infectious, childlike enthusiasm for life. He was a champion of the “strenuous life” because his personal experiences — which included overcoming childhood sickness and the loss of his mother and his wife on the same day — taught him that only through struggle can there be growth.
Roosevelt presided over a struggling America. The nation struggles still today. An extreme two-party political polarization has convinced some that America is being torn apart at the seams. It doesn’t help when state lawmakers start filing bills for secession.
I’ve been in Lamar County for nearly three years, and I’ve seen the divide here. It flares up when people disagree with something on the Voices page. I get phone calls, I get emails that include the line: “This is not for publication.” I’ve been asked — and told by some — to censor the voices of those in our community with the mettle to put their viewpoints in print.
Well, I won’t do it.
Every subscriber and every Red River Valley resident has the right to voice their opinion in this newspaper. You have my personal guarantee that as long as a letter follows the guidelines printed in the top right corner of this page, and as long as it does not contain libelous statements, does not use foul language and does not personally attack private individuals or businesses, it will run.
I also want to point out the difference between commentary and The Paris News’s community coverage. Unlike many mainstream media sources that fail to differentiate between news and opinion, opinions appearing in this newspaper are clearly marked. They appear on the Voices page with identifiers such as “Your View,” “Our View” and “Commentary.”
Our reporters use an objective newsgathering method, which keeps their personal views out of their news stories. There’s no political slant in “‘Servant of Others’: Grimes, First Christian Church raise money for community at concert” or “Tax Help Underway: United Way of Lamar County offering free tax preparation.”
Roosevelt said, “It is of little use for us to pay lip-loyalty to the mighty men of the past unless we sincerely endeavor to apply to the problems of the present precisely the qualities which in other crises enabled the men of that day to meet those crises.”
One of those qualities was the courage to debate, and debate is welcome here. Silence builds nothing but distrust. Only together can we build a stronger community.
Disagree? I look forward to your letter.
