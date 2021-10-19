I was able to finally try the best downhome cooking I may have ever had. Much to my dismay, I was told after that this new family friendly restaurant may not be able to stay in our town if traffic to it does not improve.
I am speaking of High Cotton restaurant, which is located right next to Kroger’s. For a town like ours, it is essential to support small businesses and take advantage of unique dining experiences like these.
I am writing to implore you to place an editorial in the paper; to encourage those who have not experienced High Cotton’s original cooking to give it a chance. In a word, I can only say it tasted like somebody’s grandma was hard at work making my meal. The prices cannot be beat, and the variety of the menu is unmatched.
This is one small business Paris should not lose.
Kara Chambliss
Paris
