It’s easy to champion higher pay for our deserving law enforcement officers, the men and women who suit up each day knowing that each encounter with the public could be their last. It’s difficult to make that happen, however, because those salaries are paid by our local governments whose primary source of income is property taxes.
The call for higher law enforcement pay was renewed this week after reports that the Red River County Sheriff’s Office is asking the county’s Commissioners’ Court to increase starting deputy pay from the current $13.50 per hour, a move County Judge L.D. Williamson said would be possible if other county departments go without raises.
On social media, the support was virtually unanimous, as were comparisons to other occupational salaries, including that some area fast food restaurants are offering a $12 per hour wage. Responses to online polling showed emphatic support, with more than one person calling for deputies to be paid $25 per hour — to start.
Let’s be clear: There is no salary sufficient enough to compensate someone willing to risk their life to protect their community. The only limitation to what our law enforcement officers should be paid is what the community can afford to pay.
Red River County is a poor, rural county that lacks much of the industry and business that even Lamar County, which also is still rural, enjoys. Many residents are older and have fixed incomes. They don’t have a lot of control over many costs of living — increasing food prices, rising utility costs and so on — but one area that can be fought is rising property taxes. That’s a two-front battle as well, one in fighting increasing property valuations and one in pushing elected officials to adopt lower tax rates.
It’s also not fair to compare law enforcement salaries to private business salaries. A fast food restaurant making tens to hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter can afford to pay its employees $12 an hour. Local governments can’t generate that kind of revenue.
It is arguable that some local government official salaries are out of whack because at some point local governments opted to retain administrative talent by competing with private business salaries, and that’s something community members should keep an eye on when local governments are working on their budgets (hint: that time is now).
The bottom line on law enforcement pay is that it will remain what the community is willing and able to pay in property taxes. But there are other ways of supporting our trusted police and deputies. Adopt-A-Cop organizations work hard to ensure law enforcers have the equipment they need, and those organizations depend on donations and “adoption” costs to get that work done. There’s the 100 Club that will provide financially for a fallen officer’s family. Donations help ensure the money is there if and when it’s needed.
There’s other ways of helping ensure salaries stretch a little further, like providing a meal for law enforcers on duty or buying them a week’s worth of groceries. And while it does little to help financially, a kind word of thanks can help law enforcers feel richly appreciated.
Klark Byrd
