The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday established a hotline, called the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center, for county residents to be put on a list that will be provided to vaccine-providing facilities. The court created a temporary position for the hotline, the costs of which are arguably worth the service provided to residents. The goal is to ease the pressure on those receiving vaccine shipments while creating a one-stop shop for people to learn more about what’s happening.
The idea appears to be popular outside Fannin County, as many people have called The Paris News since Tuesday to ask if Lamar County officials will consider the same move. Thumbs up, Fannin County commissioners, for providing this service.
Thumbs up too this week to Paris ISD trustees, who on Monday extended the expired federal government’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The action means Paris ISD teachers and staff will continue to have the guaranteed paid time off should they need it because of Covid-19.
Superintendent Paul Jones said the decision equalizes provided time off between those who needed it in the fall and those who may need it in the spring. The time is additional on top of 10 days of paid time off provided by the district, and that’s in addition to a teacher or staff member’s normal paid sick leave.
Thumbs down to Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., a Texan who participated in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest while carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said Brock meant “to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government.” Brock told The New Yorker magazine that he found the cuffs on the floor and he planned to give them to a police officer. Either way, it’s a bad look for Brock and a bad look for Texas.
