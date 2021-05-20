Red River Valley graduates — congratulations!
Your graduations — starting this weekend through the early part of June — mark an important milestone in your lives. Your diplomas are evidence of your hard work and dedication toward achieving a long-term goal.
Now is the time in your lives when many of you will leave the area to further your education. Now is the time for you to go out into the world and experience it on your own terms. The world is ever-changing, and the experiences that await you will challenge you. You will learn. You will grow. You will change.
What should not change is your love of the Red River Valley. As you head out into the world, let these words plant a seed in the back of your mind, a seed that will one day beckon you home.
The Red River Valley has given you its best. No matter which school district awards you a diploma, your teachers, your principals, your parents and your neighbors have made an investment in you not only for America’s future, not only for Texas’s future, but also for the Red River Valley’s future.
You will be our business leaders, our doctors, our assistants, our mechanics — the possibilities are as limitless as your future is now. Make good choices and when the time is right, return to us with the fruits of your labors so that the next generation of Red River Valley graduates is afforded the same opportunity as you.
The Paris News is proud to share your educational journey with you, your family, your school. From featuring photos of student plays to reporting on sports to printing your accolades and awards, it has been our honor to show the community how you’ve matured into the young adults standing before us now in caps and gowns.
We wish for you nothing but the best. Until we see you again, good luck and Godspeed.
Klark Byrd
