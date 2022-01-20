Thank you Paris boards, commissions and advisories for giving us the atrociously hideous danger zones in the downtown area.
The plaza is now ugly with its huge stop signs topped with orange flag antennae connected to poles held down by orange plastic bags of sand. Your signs cannot even stand up to the weather as some of them are already blown down, thankfully, not yet into the road where they will hit cars. The sandbags are going to degrade, and there will be bits of orange plastic and sand blowing and washing all over the place.
The flashing red lights are so numerous and distracting. Driving through this zig-zagging gauntlet is a major headache and incredibly inconvenient. And now that the pedestrian crosswalk signals have been turned off, but yet are still present, crossing the streets on foot is more dangerous than ever. Those pedestrian crosswalk signals are fairly new within the last few years and so much of our tax dollars went into putting them there just for you to cut them off and stop using them. That’s a huge financial waste.
So, really? This is what you all were so excited about? You really think this is an improvement? What we had with traffic and crosswalk signals that worked in connection with each other was the safest and visually expected and accepted way. You turned it into a hideous mess.
Don Yarbrough
Paris
