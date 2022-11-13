Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

From the Paris Junior College softball team finding a lost engagement ring during debris cleanup efforts following the Nov. 4 tornado, to the countless efforts by local citizens to help their neighbors, the resilience of Lamar County could not be more evident.

I could not be more proud to live in a community that gives and gives both monetarily and by volunteering time and effort to help those in need.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.