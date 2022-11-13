From the Paris Junior College softball team finding a lost engagement ring during debris cleanup efforts following the Nov. 4 tornado, to the countless efforts by local citizens to help their neighbors, the resilience of Lamar County could not be more evident.
I could not be more proud to live in a community that gives and gives both monetarily and by volunteering time and effort to help those in need.
That spirit of volunteerism must remain strong for months to come as our affected neighbors rebuild their lives.
As he has done time and time again on so many different occasions, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass expressed his heartfelt appreciation just days after the storm at an emergency commissioners’ court meeting last week.
“I appreciate our law enforcement, our EMS, the dispatchers and all our volunteer fire departments that jumped out there and all the citizens that responded,” Cass said. “People opened up their homes to help their neighbors and the morning after the storm people started coming out to help with the clean up.”
Immediately after the tornado passed, local churches and organizations. along with the American Red Cross, the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management, CitySquare Paris and others began measures to provide shelter, food and clothing to those affected.
Since that time, these organizations have continued to provide meals to those helping with clean-up efforts along with providing much needed information to those who have suffered losses.
As time goes on, this community’s efforts will continue to be needed to help our neighbors as they recover some of their losses and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.
As Lamar County United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said at the campaign’s final report out meeting last week after reporting that this year’s campaign had exceeded its $575,000 goal by $100,000, “It’s a God thing.”
“It’s a God thing that we came in so over our goal because we have extra money now to help this community,” Wilson said as she noted that the agency has already helped several families get into apartments.
It truly is a God thing that although storms may come our way, God through His grace provides for His people, no matter the storms that may come our way.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.