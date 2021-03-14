If you’ve been to a government meeting or read a news story about one, you might have heard of an executive session. An executive session is a portion of a government meeting that can be closed to the public.
The Texas Open Meetings Act outlines when a government can take its discussions behind closed doors. Exemptions to open meetings in Texas include consideration of specific personnel matters; certain consultations with attorneys; discussions about the value or transfer of real property; discussions about security personnel, security devices or a security audit; discussions about a prospective gift or donation to a governmental body; discussions by a governing body of potential items on tests that the government body conducts for purposes of licensing individuals to engage in an activity; discussions of certain economic development matters; discussions of certain competitive matters relating to city-owned electric or gas utility for which the city council is the governing body; and certain information relating to the subject of emergencies and disasters.
While city councils, commissioners’ courts and school boards can close their doors for those specific reasons, there is no law compelling them to do so. They’re free to discuss employee contracts or land purchases in public session because the use of exemptions is optional. Taking those specific items behind closed doors may protect against faithless competition.
The decision to enter an executive session should never be taken lightly. That’s because closed meetings can be a liability. Anyone found to be abusing their ability to close the doors to the public can face criminal charges. That abuse could be as simple as discussion veering away from matters included in the Texas Open Meetings Act’s exemptions or voting. No government entity may vote behind closed doors. All voting must take place during public session, with motions specifically stating what action is taking place.
I commend our local government entities for their dedication to provide public access to meetings, especially during the Covid-19 health pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily suspended the portion of the Texas Open Meetings Act that guarantees the public access to and participation in government meetings. He did so after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance calling for gatherings of no more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, and the goal was to allow councils, boards and commissioners to conduct their business by phone or video conference. The state still required 72-hour written notice with a public toll-free, dial-in number or free video conference link; online copies of agendas; means for public participation; and access to recordings.
Many local governments turned to Zoom to host their meetings until they could return to meeting in person, and some, like the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court, have continued to broadcast their meetings over Zoom as restrictions relaxed. That’s particularly helpful for small staff newspapers and for residents who for whatever reason cannot physically attend. Fannin County commissioners are local trailblazers in this instance because they’ve recognized the value of this digital access for their constituents.
Back to the Texas Open Meetings Act, it’s not a short piece of literature, nor is it completely easy to understand. It’s importance, however, should not be underestimated — it protects the public’s right to know the business conducted on its behalf. Learn what it says, and push your state representatives to protect it.
