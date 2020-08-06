I love malapropisms. That’s when someone mixes up commonly used phrases or words that sound similar to what they intended.
Noted Yankees baseball player Yogi Berra was notorious for this. “90 percent of baseball is mental; the other half is physical”; on why he no longer went to Rigazzi’s, a St. Louis restaurant: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded”; and a personal favorite, at Yogi Berra Day at Sportsman Park in St. Louis: “Thank you for making this day necessary.”
I also love spoonerisms, which are in a similar vein, where the speaker mixes up sounds in words and alters their intended meaning. The phenomenon is named after Oxford don Alfred Spooner, who famously said:
“You have hissed all my mystery lectures. You have tasted a whole worm. Please leave Oxford on the next town drain.” (“You have missed all my history lectures. You have wasted a whole term. Please leave Oxford on the next down train.”)
As much as I write and interact with the written word, I come across it fairly often, and I’ve even caused some of it. The worst example is writing “pubic” instead of “public.” Just a slip of the fingers, and your intended phrase goes from something noble to something best left to a doctor. And, what’s worse, it’s happened in headlines in newspapers across the world, slipping past the proofreaders and editors.
C’est la vie.
Fellow reporter Jennifer Bussey and I message each other often on Facebook with different news bits we think the other person will like, and I had to point out to her that in the newsroom, Murphy’s Law is in full force.
You know what Murphy’s Law is, it’s tempting fate with the absurd. All it takes is for someone to say, “what’s the worst that could happen?” and then the whole newsroom is eaten by bears. I don’t know where the bears come from, but in an increasingly bizarre set of coincidences, the bears will eventually show up. It’s washing your car and then having seven days of rain. It’s breaking several sporks on your non-fat ice cream and finally winding up eating it with a plastic knife. Note to Alanis, it’s not irony, just bad luck. The other shoe drops, and it usually winds up kicking you in your hindquarters.
At least this level of absurdity has its charms. It’s amusing, in hindsight. It definitely preps you to roll with the punches. It also builds up your tolerance levels, which, I think, is especially important with how difficult and surreal the year 2020 has been. I’ve seen this on social media, but did you know the Australian wildfires were over seven months ago? It feels like it was in a different decade.
Oh well, it figures. Deja vu all over again.
