I am so glad I do not live in places like Maryland, New York, Tennessee or North Carolina this week, and probably the week after that. That’s because trillions of cicadas are scheduled to appear across a large swath of the country in the coming days and weeks, and that’s the kind of thing that can give me the screamin’ mee-mees these days.
I hate any kind of bug that jumps or flies, makes those creepy whirly noises and has sharp points that stick you when it hits and gets caught in your hair or down your shirt. That means I hate crickets and grasshoppers; that means I hate June bugs — I really, really, really hate June bugs — and I have come to hate the idea of trillions of cicadas burrowing up out of the ground and crawling up any vertical surface, then changing into another kind of winged, noisy, ugly bug.
OK, I need to take a breath; need to calm down a bit; clamp my jaw just a little bit tighter to keep that wailing mee-mee from erupting.
This panic has been brought on by the all-too-omnipresent-news of the imminent arrival of the aforementioned cicadas, the 17-year cycling of the Magicicada septendecim, an event known to the bug experts as Brood X. Texas has its own version of cicada, known as the “dog-days cicada,” since they are most active during the hottest part of summer. The cicadas in Texas tend to come out in large numbers every 13 years, but I understand from reading about it there are smaller numbers of cicadas that appear every year to take to the trees when the weather is warm enough to make all that racket in search of a mate.
The song of the cicada is the soundtrack of summer in Texas, as anyone who has lived through a Texas summer can tell you. They can be deafening.
Cicadas come out only when the ground temperatures get to be about 65 degrees. When the air temperature rises above 82.4 degrees (28 degrees Celsius, for all metric-centric readers), cicadas begin their song. It is one of the loudest sounds produced by any insect. It has been proven to reach decibels as loud as a power saw or a motorcycle. The sound of them has been known to drive some people mad.
It is a bit sad, though, to think about the life of a cicada. They are unattractive things and live unattractive lives. They live for many, many years underground, in the dark, burrowing through the dirt to take nourishment from the sap of the roots of plants, before digging their way out — at night, while its dark outside, but still not as dark as under the dirt — crawling up something, anything as far as they can go, so they can shed their skin and become a new kind of bug, one with wings and big red eyes, but still awfully ugly, singing their one-note mating song as loud as they can to attract a bug just as ugly. Once they mate, they will die within a few days, leaving ugly carcasses for the birds, the raccoons and other such critters. Before the females die, they leave eggs attached to twigs and leaves up there in the trees, that, when hatched, fall to the ground and the next batch of larvae dig in to begin their own long, dark, slow development.
As a kid, I remember playing in the yard outside my Granny Carrie’s house, picking the dried shells of the pre-winged versions of cicadas off the tree trunks and the door screens and the concrete blocks (some of the uncles called them “haydite” blocks) that formed the foundation of her house. I attached them to my clothing, like the brooches the old women at church wore on their sweaters. I do not recall ever seeing a live cicada as a kid, just the shells and the dead bodies.
I do recall someone telling me the brown, dried out little shells were what was responsible for all that shrill clatter in the trees all day long. I think I recall thinking I was being lied to about that — I was a kid, I got lied to a lot back then. So did a lot of kids — but whadayouknow, turned out it was true.
I still hate June bugs, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.