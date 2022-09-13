An acquaintance of mine mentioned the other day that he is moving into a new apartment, but that he had been basically living in his car for about a week because of the difficulty he had had finding a rental unit here in town.

It was not a new story as anyone who has lived in Paris for a while, I can tell you. I have, myself, lived in substandard housing in this town in the past, places that were barely habitable. I know lots of other people that have, too.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.