An acquaintance of mine mentioned the other day that he is moving into a new apartment, but that he had been basically living in his car for about a week because of the difficulty he had had finding a rental unit here in town.
It was not a new story as anyone who has lived in Paris for a while, I can tell you. I have, myself, lived in substandard housing in this town in the past, places that were barely habitable. I know lots of other people that have, too.
Affordable, available housing in Paris has long been at a premium around here. It is an issue that a lot of people are aware of, but one which doesn’t seem to be at the top of anyone’s list to address in any logical, sensible, effective way.
Oh sure, if you read the paper, some people are thinking about it; the city has begun several programs to help encourage developers to begin building new homes in the city — single homes and multiplexes and the like — and more and more other people are actually building homes, and that is a good thing. The trouble is, they are building three and four bedroom houses with lots of bathrooms and oodles of other amenities meant to attract people who can afford the two or three hundred thousand dollar price tags such structures will fetch.
What about the rest of the people in this town? What about the young adult freshly out of school, looking for a job and a place to live, who cannot afford a two to three thousand dollar a month mortgage payment? One who cannot afford the $1,200-$1,500 dollars a month that most of the newer apartments around town are being offered at? One who is not going to be able to earn hundreds of thousand of dollars a year, not right off the bat anyway, who doesn’t have a degree or technical skills, who is settling for — at best — a $13 dollar an hour job with little to no benefits, and is probably not going to be able to get a full 40 hours of work and benefits, even then?
Who is building residences for the average blue collar worker, the ones who want to work and come home to clean, comfortable, safe spaces so they can clean up, cook themselves a meal, watch a little TV and sleep secure in the knowledge that the place they are laying their head will be secure until morning? Places that are not sucking what little money they have out of their pockets faster than they can make it?
What Paris needs is developers and city planners and financial leaders who can see beyond the big payoff, and see the glaring need in the community and find ways to meet that need.
If we want Paris to grow, we need new businesses and expanding businesses. That will mean new workers, the men and women on the ground, on the production lines and behind the check-out counters who need and deserve safe and secure and reasonably priced places to rest their heads at the end of the workday. For every new corporate manager or business owner looking for that new McMansion, there needs to be 10, maybe 20 times that many affordable dwellings for the workers they bring with them or attract to Paris.
What we need are developers willing to build for the vast majority of people who live — and work — in this town, and deserve a place they and their families can afford to call home.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
