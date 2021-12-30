Once more, Gary O’Connor, Democratic Lamar County chairman, rises and comes forth from his chambers astride his steed of denial, fabrication, falsehood and misinformation in an attempt to undermine statements made by Scott Hommel, Lamar County Republican chairman.
O’Connor does his best to assure all that:
The Democratic Party has not moved to the left.
The Democratic Party does not embrace socialism or communism.
That socialism doesn’t even exist in this country.
That it is ridiculous to claim that Democrats would even embrace that ideology.
One only has to review the antics of the current administration, decrees from the Oval Office, press briefings, ect., activities in the states on both the East and West Coasts to see that O’Connor continues to have trouble with actual facts and veracity.
Bill Collins
Lamar County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.