I’ve been in jails a few times. Oh, not as a prisoner, but as an EMT or doing a story. I’ve had some pretty harsh arguments on social media on subjects from politics to vaccination to whether beans belong in chili.
But I have never before been in Facebook jail. I’ve had a warning or two over the years. I’ve made a couple of statements I figured would land me in hot water. I took some serious offense the time I was called an “avowed socialist” when the guy absolutely did not know me and apparently wasn’t capable of interpreting what I had posted. I really expected to be locked up that time.
But no, they had no problems with that.
Let me explain what did get me locked up for 24 hours. I’ll let you judge if it was serious.
I spend the majority of my Facebook time following a West Highland White Terrier site, a site called “The View From My Window,” another named “Back Roads of Texas” and one called “This Cat is Chonky.” Now, a chonk is a fat cat. Literally, cats that are round and fluffy. On this feed, people post photos of their portly felines, often with hilarious captions or funny statements. And members frequently post even funnier comments or their own photos.
There is even a “language” on there. Chonk is a fat cat. Slonk is a skinny cat. Momther is mother, chimken is chicken and so on. These words are put into the mouths of the kitties. An example might be “Momther, my bowl is empty of chimken. Starvation looms.” It’s just for fun. A void is a solid black cat and a loaf is a very round, solid cat.
No body shaming is allowed. If the vet fat shames a kitty, it is expected that people will commiserate instead of criticizing.
In other words, it’s funny, silly and lighthearted.
Well, that’s where I got in trouble. Trust me to get reprimanded for something totally innocuous.
Another thing that requires some explanation for the uninitiated into corpulent kitty cats is about the very popular Sphynx breed. These are hairless cats who are prized for being pear shaped with rolls of fat and wrinkles, big ears, and well, they actually look a lot like an alien. So, when a lady posted a photo of her cat, named Trisha, it was taken from an angle that accentuated that hairless, wide expanse of backside.
And I, in my innocence, made a comment: “lovely butt.”
Imagine my surprise when I came back a few hours later to receive that stern message that my account had been suspended for 24 hours.
OK, big deal, but I wondered why. Imagine my surprise again when I looked up how to find out why and learned I had engaged in behavior that violates community standards.
There it was — I had bullied. I had apparently bullied — a cat.
Yep, I insulted poor, little Tricia the Sphynx.
I’m sure she was weeping in her velvety, probably heated kitty bed because she thought I had been sarcastic about her lovely backside.
I have always figured that artificial intelligence was used to police social media sites. This AI undoubtedly has certain words, images and catchphrases that activate it. Apparently it has no capacity to recognize when a statement is directed at a species other than human.
Although the only reason I can think that the phrase “lovely butt” might be an insult is if the computer was able to perceive that the photo displayed an extravagant expanse of hindquarters.
It tickled me. I laughed. I shared my disgrace with others. I filed that I felt Facebook had misinterpreted my statement, went on to reading news, answering trivia questions and living happily without Facebook.
But I will not forget that while I undoubtedly have been rude, too passionate or even too blunt on social media, I never before got jailed. Nope, not once. Not until I bullied a cat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.