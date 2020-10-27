If you’re a birdwatcher or perhaps interested in becoming one, you will enjoy a new book from Texas A&M University Press titled “Book of Birds: Introduction to Ornithology.” The author, John Faaborg, has taught college courses on ornithology for 40 years, and his book is greatly enhanced by the hand-drawn artwork of his daughter Claire, which is a welcome change from the traditional use of photographs to illustrate most bird books.
Faaborg’s book is also different in that he follows an ecological approach: He emphasizes the diversity of birds in a way that explains why the great variety exists, and how the diversity in anatomy and behavior can work. A good example of the ecological slant can also be found in the October issue of National Geographic, which has a major article titled “Reimagining Dinosaurs” that brings its readers an update on new discoveries about humanity’s favorite category of extinct species.
This article reminds us of the fact that evolution sometimes produces surprising links between apparently unrelated species, like birds and dinosaurs. For example, when an asteroid crashed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula some 66 million years ago and wiped out most life on Earth, one kind of dinosaur survived, namely the ones with feathers. In his “Book of Birds,” Faaborg provides an introduction to ornithology that acknowledges the birds’ linkage to reptiles. One of the surprising similarities is that the scales of lizards have the same composition as feathers. In fact there were several species of feathered dinosaurs.
As Faaborg moves beyond a general introduction, he takes up the question of how do birds manage to fly and then how does the “avian flying machine” spread out into different species and diversify the types of birds. Some birds are primarily gliders while others have a type of wing that enables powered flight.
Another issue is the ways birds can be classified into categories, such as by varied courtship and mating strategies or the different ways they find food. Some birds have to adapt to survive in extreme environments (such as polar regions or Amazon jungles), and others need to be able to migrate, often covering great distances without stopping.
Another important topic is how do birds reproduce, with their songs often playing a key role in courtship, and whether two parents mate for life and share the care and feeding of young. Finally, what is perhaps the most significant question from a human standpoint is what are the economic and cultural values of birds? Here we have to understand different ways of evaluating a range of variables that goes far beyond deciding how important our consumption of chicken and their eggs is in feeding humans.
A very basic question underscored by Claire Faaborg’s splendid artwork is why do birds look the way they do? One of the characteristics that fuels our interest in birds is the fact that they have evolved an incredible range of colors and shapes as part of their reproductive behavior. There is no other animal with as much variation in color as birds.
Faaborg’s “Book of Birds” is the latest addition to Texas A&M’s Gideon Lincecum Series of Book on Nature and the Environment, and it is certainly one that the old frontier naturalist himself would be proud of. He wrote a great deal about birds.
