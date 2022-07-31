It’s disheartening to see the social unrest so prevalent throughout our country played out right before our eyes. But that is the case with the continued controversy about books housed in North Lamar ISD libraries.
I can only hope that something positive comes from the controversy and that some type compromise can be reached in order to thwart continued frustrations displayed both in public forums and on social media by both those in support of the North Lamar school board’s position on the issue and those pushing for the ban of numerous books the group labels inappropriate.
North Lamar ISD, is the only district in Lamar County targeted to date, primarily by members of the Lamar County Republican Party and the Republican Women of the Red River Valley. But expect other local school libraries to receive attention as well as the number of residents responding to the movement continues to increase as evidenced by the large turnout of folks in attendance at a meeting Thursday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
More than 50 people came to hear Christin Bentley of Tyler, founder of Texas Freedom Coalition and the Senate District 1 state Republican executive committeewoman, speak about her experience in the successful removal of about 200 books from Tyler ISD’s libraries while the district further reviews the books. Bentley also spoke about the recently adopted Republican platform, which includes a push to ban “inappropriate” books in school libraries.
In addition to reviewing the online listing of North Lamar library books, Bentley made a point to mention that she has reviewed books in Paris ISD as well, and has found 60 books she considers inappropriate, obscene or pornographic.
My greatest concern is for teachers, who in many cases are being harassed on social media, at home and away from the workplace for their support of the stance North Lamar ISD and its board of trustees have taken to date. Earlier this year, the board ruled against the removal of “The Bluest Eye,” now under lock and key at the North Lamar High School library, at a Level 3 grievance hearing brought by a district taxpayer. An excerpt from the book is used in an Advanced Placement Literature and Composition course taught juniors and seniors for college credit.
Although the novel, by acclaimed author Toni Morrison, is not required reading for the course, excerpts from the book, according to North Lamar staff, have appeared several times in recent years on the multi-choice section of the AP exam, which students must score a 3 or higher on out of 5 in order to earn college credit for the course.
It was heartening to see a couple North Lamar teachers, and a member of the North Lamar school board, in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting. The trio made it clear they were in attendance not as district representatives but as both Republicans and parents of students in the district. Although individually, each defended their district’s stance during a question and answer portion of the meeting, it was encouraging to see leaders of the group in active conversation with them afterward.
After all, open conversation is the key to understanding. And hopefully, understanding among those with no personal agenda but only a sincere interest in the education of children will result in compromise.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.