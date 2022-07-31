Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

It’s disheartening to see the social unrest so prevalent throughout our country played out right before our eyes. But that is the case with the continued controversy about books housed in  North Lamar ISD libraries.

I can only hope that something positive comes from the controversy and that some type compromise can be reached in order to thwart continued frustrations displayed both in public forums and on social media by both those in support of the North Lamar school board’s position on the issue and those pushing for the ban of numerous books the group labels inappropriate.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.